Govt reforms have made it easier to do business in India, says Amway Global CEO; $12 million investment planned

Amway Global President and CEO Michael Nelson has said that India’s pro-business reforms have made it easier for companies to operate, prompting the direct-selling major to increase its investments in the country.

Speaking to Business Today during his maiden visit to India after taking charge as global CEO, Nelson said the company plans to invest $12 million over the next few years to expand its physical stores, strengthen technology infrastructure, and enhance capabilities for its business owners.

The visit also marks the 10th anniversary of Amway’s manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, which was established under the government’s Make in India initiative. Nelson said the company has already invested about $140 million in the facility, which now operates near full capacity and caters to both the Indian and Southeast Asian markets. He said Amway will continue to expand its product range in India, particularly with a focus on Ayurveda-based products.

Highlighting India’s demographic advantage, Nelson noted that the country’s young and entrepreneurial population aligns well with Amway’s direct-selling model. “India’s youthful market and entrepreneurial spirit make it an exciting opportunity for us. We’re investing in technology and capability-building to support our business owners,” he said.

Nelson also hinted at the company’s broader global expansion plans. Amway currently operates in over 100 countries and territories and is evaluating new markets for entry in 2026. “We’re closely investigating new markets and will be opening at least one new country next year,” he said.

Nelson reaffirmed Amway’s long-term commitment to India, calling the country central to its global growth story. “We continue to see the potential here and will keep investing in ways that align with India’s evolving health and wellness ecosystem,” he further added that Amway’s key differentiator lies not only in its science-backed products but also in the community it builds around them, offering entrepreneurs a low-cost opportunity to own and grow their businesses.