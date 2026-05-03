Visakhapatnam to ‘AI-Patnam’: Google’s $15 billion blueprint for India’s AI hub

The coastal city of Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam (also known as Vizag), is undergoing a historic transformation as it welcomes a global tech giant, Google, to invest and build India’s first artificial intelligence (AI) hub.

On April 28, the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation for the 1-gigawatt (GW) AI data centre, which brings Google’s largest foreign direct investment (FDI), worth $15 billion, positioning Vizag as a major emerging hub for AI infrastructure and cloud computing.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Now, the investment and emergence of AI data centres is being called as the rise of “AI-Patnam.” The term was invented by Vaishnaw, linking it to the evolution of “Cybrabad,” Hyderabad’s IT corridor. But what does the investment and rise of Vizag as an AI city signify for the growth of India’s tech sector?

From hyperscale infrastructure and cloud computing to jobs, semiconductor ambitions, and India’s growing role in the global AI supply chain, here’s a deep dive into why “AI-Patnam” could become a defining moment for the country’s digital future.

Must read: “Visakhapatnam will be born as AI-Patnam”: Ashwini Vaishnaw as Google lays data centre foundation

Architecture behind India’s AI Hub

The Google AI data centre will be backed by partners like Adani ConneX and Bharti Airtel to build core data-centre infrastructure and contribute to connectivity and network infrastructure. Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman at Bharti Airtel, told Business Today that the company is establishing a purpose-built data centre in the city, paired with a state-of-the-art Cable Landing Station (CLS).

Advertisement

This CLS will deploy Google’s international subsea cables, turning Vizag into a global terrestrial and subsea network hub. Vittal emphasises that this infrastructure is the bedrock of the project, saying “Our full stack of best-in-class data centres, use of green power, pan-India ultra‑low latency fibre and a next‑gen cable landing station will enable large‑scale, world‑class AI infrastructure in Vizag.”

In addition, Airtel will also be creating an intra-city and inter-city fibre network. This high-capacity, low-latency "digital backbone" is designed to deliver faster experiences for Google customers while driving digital inclusivity across the nation.

In addition, Vittal also emphasised sustainability and green powers, saying that, “We will ensure that India sets the pace for innovation, and sustainable growth, not just for our people, but for the whole world.”

Advertisement

Must read: Google’s big India bet

Jobs beyond software engineering

The impact of “AI-Patnam” is expected to extend well beyond just the traditional IT industry. Areas like healthcare, education, manufacturing, startups, infrastructure, and jobs could benefit from the growth in the region by lowering entry barriers and reducing latency. The hub allows for the rapid scaling of AI solutions, said Amit Sarin, Managing Director of Anant Raj Ltd, to Business Today.

“The impact will go far beyond software engineering,” he said. “Such large-scale infrastructure will create demand across data centre operations, network engineering, chip design support, cybersecurity, facility management, and green energy. It will also open opportunities in logistics, construction, and local services, creating a broad-based employment ecosystem,” he added.

Sarin also highlights that the project will have a local economic impact on Andhra Pradesh, following increased investments, skill development, and ecosystem growth around Vizag.

Must read: From layoffs to leadership shake-ups: How AI reshaped tech in April 2026

Challenges of building a massive-scale AI hub

Despite the optimism around India’s AI growth, leaders are highlighting the potential challenges and new complexities it could bring. During the keynote address at the foundation laying ceremony, Vaishnaw laid out three challenges around local server manufacturing, power efficiency, and water sustainability.

Advertisement

Sarin also emphasised that "India will need to strengthen frameworks around data protection, AI ethics, cross-border data flows, and infrastructure resilience to ensure trust and long-term sustainability." He also said that the next major challenge for Indian policymakers will be handling cybersecurity, data protection, and governance issues.

Nara Lokesh, at the sidelines of the foundation laying ceremony, told Business Today, “We are working closely with Ashwini Vaishnaw to create a policy around data privacy. We are trying to build in safeguards that are required.”

Must read: ‘India’s single largest FDI after Independence’: Nara Lokesh on Google’s $15 bn AI hub in Vizag

Visakhapatnam to AI-Patnam

The momentum in Visakhapatnam is already attracting investment. After Google $15 billion bet, Reliance is also reported to invest over $17 billion to build an AI data centre in the city. Anant Raj Ltd has announced its own Rs 4,500 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh, specifically aimed at building scalable digital infrastructure that complements the Google AI hub. These growing investments could set a new global benchmark for digital inclusion and economic growth in Andhra Pradesh and India.