US President Donald Trump's business group will invest up to Rs 1 lakh crore in Telangana's Future City and other projects in the next 10 years. The announcement was made on Monday by Eric Swider, Director of Trump Media and Technology Group Corp.

Swider, who was the founding CEO of Truth Social, said India was on the rise and that it would lead the world in technology. "If you go back 20 years from an outsider's perspective, sitting on the other side of the world in the United States, if you talked about India 20 years ago in technology perspective, India was like - oh, that's where the call center is."

"And then as you move forward in time and you start to look at who's developing the technology and who's working in the major technology companies around the world, you can't help but notice, a lot of this talent is coming out of India," Swider said while speaking at Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025.

"And now you move forward to today, and you would be blind not to see that the technology capitalists around the world are coming from India. India is on the rise, and I don't think India is going to stop. India will continue to be on the rise, and it will lead the world in technology. It's important that we find ways to invest together and to work together," he added.

Swider, who has been in the country for the last two days, said that he had seen technologies and that he was very excited to invest. "I would like the chief minister to know that over the next 10 years, it is my intention to deploy through our organisations up to Rs 1 lakh crore into the future city and into the areas of development here."

The top executive further said that he was investing in Telangana as the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had assured him that his capital would be welcomed in the state. "What I've seen here in the last two days after my good friend has been asking me to come here to visit for many months and I had delayed and delayed and now so grateful that I finally came is that the honorable chief minister has made it absolutely clear that our capital will be welcome here and that he is open for business and that this is a place that is on the rise."