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Blame it on the IndiGo fiasco? Air ticket refund complaints up 233% in 2025

Blame it on the IndiGo fiasco? Air ticket refund complaints up 233% in 2025

The number of refund-related complaints reported by airlines stood at more than 4,300 in 2025, the highest in the past four years.

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026 5:32 PM IST
Blame it on the IndiGo fiasco? Air ticket refund complaints up 233% in 2025The December 2025 operational crisis brought to the fore operational challenges, poor planning, and crew mismanagement at IndiGo.

Air ticket-related refund complaints shot up 233% in 2025 from the previous year, most likely driven by the IndiGo fiasco that led to mass flight cancellations in December last year.

According to data collated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 4,386 refund complaints were filed by air travellers last year, compared with 1,315 in 2024. The number stood at 961 in 2023 and 1,508 in 2022. The data is based on submissions made by airlines.

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The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has established a permanent 24×7 Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) to strengthen passenger-centric governance. The control room brings together MoCA, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI), and airlines for real-time monitoring of flight disruptions, baggage issues, and refunds, with a view to ensuring faster grievance redressal and improving the overall passenger experience.

The December 2025 operational crisis brought to the fore operational challenges, poor planning, and crew mismanagement at IndiGo. After the DGCA's new pilot duty norms came into effect, IndiGo’s operations went haywire, leading to a collapse in the first week of December, with official data showing the cancellation of more than 5,000 flights over three to four days.

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The airline was asked to cut capacity by 10% and onboard more pilots to restore operations. The fiasco also led to the exit of Pieter Elbers as CEO.

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Jul 20, 2026 5:32 PM IST
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