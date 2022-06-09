Omaxe, Jio-bp partner to set up EV charging, swapping infrastructure

Real estate developer Omaxe announced on Thursday that it has partnered with Jio-bp, a fuel and mobility joint venture (JV) between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp, to establish a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles.

As part of the agreement, Jio-bp will set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across 12 cities. These are Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat and Bahadurgarh. It will do so in a phased manner.

Appreciating the need for EV charging infrastructure at commercial establishments, Jio-bp is working with developers and real estate players in the country, explained the JV is an official statement.

RIL and bp had jointly set up Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) last July, and they are operating their fuel stations under the Jio-bp brand.

Jio-bp will install 24x7 EV charging infrastructure for two and four-wheelers at Omaxe properties.

Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs, claimed the JV.

"Leveraging the best of RIL & bp's strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain," it added.

The JV's EV services operate under the brand Jio-bp pulse, and with the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles.

RBML launched its first Jio-bp branded mobility station at Navde, Navi Mumbai, in Maharashtra last year. In January 2022, the JV opened one of the country's largest EV charging hubs in Delhi, as the duo scale up the fuel retail network, offering multiple fuel choices including EV charging infrastructure.

