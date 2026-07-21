Reliance's Tira brings South Korean dermo-cosmetics brand Dr. Melaxin to India

Reliance Retail-owned beauty platform Tira has launched South Korean dermo-cosmetic brand Dr. Melaxin in India, marking the brand's entry into a skincare segment where pharmaceutical companies, dermatologists and beauty retailers are expanding their presence.

The brand will be available exclusively through Tira's online platform and select stores. Dr. Melaxin's portfolio includes products for pigmentation, enlarged pores, skin ageing and loss of firmness. The company said its formulations are inspired by vaccine science and are dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin.

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Dermo-cosmetics occupy a space between prescription dermatology products and conventional skincare. These products are developed to address specific skin concerns and are marketed on the basis of clinical evaluation, ingredient efficacy and dermatologist recommendations.

According to Euromonitor International, India's skincare market grew 13 per cent in value in 2025 to ₹32,210 crore. The research said growth was driven by demand for clinically positioned, ingredient-led products and noted that dermatology, diagnostics and digital consumer education are influencing purchasing decisions.

"Medical skincare has moved into the mainstream over the past few years. Consumers today are far more informed and often come to clinics having researched ingredients such as retinol, niacinamide, ceramides and peptides. They are looking for products supported by clinical evidence and dermatologist recommendations rather than relying solely on advertising or cosmetic claims," said Dr Deepali Bhardwaj, Senior Consultant Dermatologist and Robotic Hair Transplant Surgeon, Max Hospital Superspeciality Saket and Founder, Elska Clinics.

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"As a result, dermo-cosmetics are increasingly becoming part of routine skin management, whether for acne, pigmentation, sensitive skin or healthy ageing,” she said.

Indian pharmaceutical companies are also expanding their presence in the category. In its FY25 Integrated Annual Report, Glenmark said its consumer care business is "rapidly emerging as a force in India's dermatology-led self-care space" and that it is building "a differentiated, high-science dermatology portfolio, from prescription to personal care." The company highlighted brands such as Episoft AC and La Shield as part of its consumer skincare portfolio.

Glenmark also described dermatology as one of its key therapy areas, with a portfolio of more than 120 brands addressing over 15 skin conditions.

Dr. Melaxin said India is an important market as consumers seek skincare products that address concerns such as pigmentation, uneven texture, brightening and long-term skin resilience. The company has introduced its Peel Shot range as part of its India launch.

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"Indian consumers are curious, informed and genuinely interested in effective skincare solutions. Their key concerns, from pigmentation to texture and firmness, are exactly what we have set out to address. Through our launch with Tira, we are excited to bring our most innovative products, including the Peel Shot line, to the people it was created for," said Yu Kyoung Hwa, Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Melaxin.

The launch adds to Tira's portfolio of international skincare brands as retailers expand their premium skincare offerings. The company said the partnership is aimed at giving Indian consumers access to science-backed skincare products through its online platform and select stores.