Business Today
Trouble mounts for Ola Electric as Road Transport Ministry probes complaints

Ola Electric has faced growing scrutiny over various operational aspects Ola Electric has faced growing scrutiny over various operational aspects

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has also stepped in to probe complaints lodged against Ola Electric concerning service-related issues, officials have told Business Today TV.

Sources indicate that the ministry will initiate action this week, calling for a comprehensive report from the company to address the concerns raised by consumers.

In recent months, Ola Electric has faced growing scrutiny over various operational aspects, including service quality, customer support, and product reliability.

The complaints have reportedly prompted the MoRTH to take a proactive stance, aiming to ensure that the electric vehicle manufacturer adheres to the standards expected in the rapidly evolving EV market.

Additionally, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued a notice to Ola Electric, highlighting potential violations of consumer rights.

The notice focuses on the company's obligations to provide transparent and effective customer service, raising questions about its responsiveness to consumer grievances.

Published on: Oct 08, 2024, 2:58 PM IST
