Airtel Business forms Customer Advisory Board to co-create product innovation roadmap

Airtel Business on Tuesday announced the launch of its Customer Advisory Board for deeply engaging customers in its product development journey. The Board would have representation from Airtel's top enterprise customers across industries and sectors, the company said in a statement.

"The Board will meet at regular intervals to deliberate and offer counsel on customer issues and emerging technology trends to help Airtel Business align its innovation roadmap to the strategic requirements of its customers and create the right solutions for the market," the statement said.

The forum would also provide Airtel's key enterprise customers an early view of the capabilities that the company is working on. Speaking on the launch, Airtel Business Director and CEO Ajay Chitkara said, "The formation of the Customer Advisory Board is a step towards engaging even more deeply with our customers to get insights into how we can help them accelerate their digital transformation journeys."

Airtel Business will share the insights from the Customer Advisory Board and its larger set of customers with the broader industry in the form of Airtel Business Insights reports. The Customer Advisory Board includes senior officials from Kotak Mahindra Bank, Capgemini (India), ITC, Swiggy, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, METRO Cash & Carry India and ICICI Bank, amongst others.

Airtel Business serves over 1 million businesses with a portfolio that includes connectivity, cloud, security and collaboration, and data centre solutions.

