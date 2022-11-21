Airtel goes live with 5G Plus services in Assam's capital city of Guwahati

Telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its 5G services in Guwahati. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out, the company said in a statement.

According to Rajnish Verma, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Assam and North East, “Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

The company has also stated that customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Currently operational at G S Road, Guwahati medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dispur College, Ganeshguri, Christian Basti, Sree Nagar, Zoo Road, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Bhangagarh and Beltola and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time.

Airtel 5G Plus will allow superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more, the company said. "With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionises education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics," it highlighted.

The company had first announced 5G Plus in October, with initial availability limited to eight cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi. It has since expanded the service to include Panipat and Gurugram. Recently, the company also announced the deployment of its Airtel 5G Plus service at Pune Lohegaon airport as well as at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport of Varanasi.

