Airtel 5G now available in Pune airport: when will you get to use Airtel 5G on your phone?

Bharti Airtel which is currently leading the race to launch 5G network in India has launched 5G in Pune airport. Airtel 5G Plus is now available at Pune Lohegaon Airport. Pune airport has become the first airport in Maharashtra to get the 5G services by Airtel. Now, commuters flying from the Pune airport will be able to use the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. The network connectivity is available at arrival and departure terminals, boarding gates, lounges, immigration counters, migration, baggage claim belts, security areas, parking areas, etc.

Airtel earlier assured that the existing Airtel 4G SIM are 5G enabled and users will not have to purchase a new SIM to connect with the new gen network. Few days ago, Airtel launched 5G services at Bengaluru airport too.



List of cities where Airtel 5G is available

Airtel 5G is now available in 11 cities-

Pune

Delhi

Mumbai

Chennai

Hyderabad

Bengaluru

Panipat

Gurugram

Siliguri

Nagpur



Airtel customers with 5G phones will be able to enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. Customers don't need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.



How to connect to Airtel 5G

If the Airtel 5G Plus is available in your area but you are still not able to connect your phone with the network-

Go to your phone's 'Settings'

Select 'Mobile network' or a similar option.

Now select your Airtel SIM and then select the 'Preferred network type' option.

You will see network options including 3G,4G and 5G. select 5G.



Also check if you are using a 5G smartphone and have received the software updates to support fifth generation network connectivity. Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, Samsung and other smartphone manufacturers are releasing software updates to support 5G. Apple will also release the iOS 16.2 update for everyone in December.