Airtel tops Jio in monthly mobile subscriber additions; gains 2.3 million more users in September

Bharti Airtel outdid Reliance Jio in terms of users in September with 3.78 million subscriber additions.

Reliance Jio added 1.46 million users while Vodafone Idea continued to lose subscribers in the month. The telco (Vodafone Idea) lost 4.6 million subscribers (in September), while BSNL gained 78,252 users. MTNL and Reliance Communications lost 5,784 and 1,324 users, respectively, according to the latest TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) data.

Reliance Jio's total wireless (mobile) subscriber base now stands at 404.1 million, while that of Airtel and Vodafone Idea is at 326.6 million and 295.5 million.

BSNL's overall mobile subscriber base stands at 118.89 million, while that of MTNL is at 3.33 million. The total telecom subscriber base in the country increased marginally to 1,168.66 million in the reported month from 1,167.81 million in August.

The total wireless or mobile telephony subscriber base increased to 1,148.58 million in September 2020 from 1,147.92 million in August 2020.

Jio commands a 35.1 per cent market share, followed by Airtel at 28.4 per cent and Vodafone Idea at 25.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total broadband user base rose 1.41 per cent month-on-month, touching 726.3 million with Jio holding 55.9 per cent of it, Airtel 22.9 per cent, and Vodafone Idea 16.5 per cent.

Reliance Jio had maintained leadership position in monthly mobile subscriber additions till July, 2020.

The landline customer base in the country also increased to 20.08 million in September from 19.89 million in August.

The growth in the landline segment was driven by private operators. Reliance Jio added over 3,03,205 customers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel which added 66,335 new customers, Vodafone Idea with 22,042 customers, Quadrant with 6,359 subscribers, and Tata Teleservices with 3,606 customers.

Public sector telecom firms BSNL and MTNL lost 1,82,549 and 19,566 landline customers, respectively. Reliance Communications was the only private player that lost landline customers during the reported month.

Broadband subscribers in the country increased by 1.41 per cent to 726.32 million in September from 716.19 million in August.