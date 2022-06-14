Centre gives nod to 5G spectrum auctions

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved spectrum pricing for 5G auctions at its meeting on Tuesday, government sources have told Business Today TV.

Post approval of the cabinet, Department of Telecommunications ( DoT ) will immediately work on the notice inviting application (NIA), the source added.

This document is crucial as it lays down all the formal guidelines relating to the auction process.

Once the Notice Inviting Tender is released, it usually takes 7-8 weeks for the auction to begin.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) gave its recommendations for the auction of spectrum for 5G in April.