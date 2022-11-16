Fifa World Cup 2022: Reliance Jio launches international roaming plans for football fans; details here

Reliance Jio has come up with five new plans for international roaming for football fans travelling to Qatar for Fifa World Cup 2022. The telecom operator has launched exclusive Football World Cup international roaming plans, which will allow users to experience seamless connectivity in Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

The new international roaming plans are segregated into two main categories: Data, voice & SMS packs, and data-only packs. Customers now have the flexibility to purchase a plan suited based on the number of matches they are going to experience in Qatar.

The plans are available in three countries Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to ensure customers’ seamless connectivity, no matter what route they are traveling from.

Under 'Football World Cup Packs' which will be applicable in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE, Jio has launched three packs of Rs 1599, Rs 3999, and Rs 6799.

Under Rs 1599, users will get 150 mins of voice calls, 100 SMS and 1GB data with 15 days of validity. The second pack of Rs 3999 offers 250 mins of voice calls 100 SMS and 3GB data with 30 days validity. In Rs 6799 pack, users will get 500 mins of voice calls 100 SMS, and 5GB data with 30 days of validity.

For data only, Jio has launched two packs - Rs 1122 and Rs 5122. The Rs 1122 pack comes with 5 days of validity and offers 1GB of data while the second plan offers 5GB of data with 21 days of validity.

