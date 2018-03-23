Idea offers 5GB data per day for 28 days at Rs 998 to take on Jio, Airtel

In a bid to compete with Reliance Jio's competitive pricing, Idea is offering two new plans for its prepaid users. The plans are for Rs 998 and Rs 1,298 and both offer unlimited voice calls, free SMS along with data. These new plans have been rolled out to take on Airtel and Reliance Jio's Rs 799 packs.



The Rs 998 pack offers 5GB of 2G/4G data each day for 28 days, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. One can call 100 unique numbers per week, 1,000 minutes per week and 250 minutes per day. Jio, on the other hand provides 5GB of only 4G data per day, with unlimited voice calls and SMS at Rs 799 for duration of 28 days. Airtel offers 3.5GB of 4G data per day for the same amount and duration.

The Rs 1,298 pack on the other hand offers 7GB of data for 35 days, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Idea Cellular is also rolling out Idea Magic offer with these packs to give prepaid users upto Rs 3,300 cashback on recharges through the app and the Idea website.

The competition is fierce in the telecom industry with every company rolling out offers to attract more customers and trump their rivals. Recently Airtel rolled out a data plan for its postpaid users to match Reliance Jio's Rs 509 plan. Airtel's Rs 499 data plan for its postpaid users offers unlimited calls - local as well as STD, 40GB data, and 1 year's Amazon Prime subscription on a 30-day billing cycle.

As telcos are scrambling to keep afloat, Idea Cellular will merge with Vodafone, Vodafone India and Vodafone Mobile Services Limited, their wholly-owned subsidiary. Vodafone would hold 45.1% of the entity, Idea promoters would hold 26%, while the rest would be held by the public.