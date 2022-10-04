Jio 5G Plan: How to avail Reliance's 'Welcome Offer' on Dussehra?

India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio, on Tuesday, announced it will start the beta trial of its ‘True-5G services’ in four cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi - from Dussehra, October 5.

The company, while explaining the reason to launch its 5G services on a festive day, said, “Dussehra symbolises the triumph over hurdles caused by legacy technologies such as 2G, with knowledge and wisdom that Jio True 5G will genuinely enable.” Reliance Jio, which is now all set to give tough competition to its competitors, is also gearing up to lure nearly 5 million Indian enterprises with its 5G services.

How to avail Jio True 5G services:

Currently, the telco will be only offering its 5G services through the ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ to its users by invitation.

Invited users will be automatically upgraded to 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

Once a user becomes a member of Jio’s beta trial, they will be able to use 5G services with unlimited data and up to 1 Gbps speed.

Jio users will continue to avail of 5G services under beta trial until the network coverage of a city is complete to provide the coverage to every customer.

In addition to this, Jio also stated that the beta trial for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready. “5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country,” said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

According to Reliance, its Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage as listed below:

Stand-alone 5G architecture: The telco’s advanced 5G network will offer zero dependencies on the 4G network and have functionalities like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing, and network slicing.

The largest mix of the spectrum: Jio claims that its mix of wireless spectrum for 5G - 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands - gives Jio True 5G a competitive advantage over other operators. In addition to this, Jio is also the only operator with the 700 MHz low-band spectrum to ensure deep indoor coverage.

Carrier Aggregation: The telecom operator combines the mix of the wireless spectrum of 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation, which its claims would offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability.

Jio also revealed that its mission with 5G is “to speed up India’s transformation into a Digital Society. This connectivity and technology will help serve humanity by bettering lives and providing increased livelihood.” The telecom company further added that its 5G services “will bring transformational changes across Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Skill Development, Small, Medium, and Large enterprises, IoT, Smart homes, and Gaming, impacting 1.4 billion Indians.”