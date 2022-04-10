More than 350 mobile towers to be set up in Meghalaya

Over 350 mobile towers will be set up in Meghalaya to ensure that all villages come under mobile network, officials said on Sunday. Meghalaya has 6,839 villages of which 1,164 villages are not covered by any mobile network, they said.

The chief secretary recently reviewed implementation of the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) scheme aimed at providing mobile internet services to 1,164 remote and uncovered villages in the northeastern state at a cost of Rs 726.65 crore, officials said.

BSNL has approved setting up of 352 mobile towers to ensure that the uncovered villages get coverage, they said.

"BSNL has approved setting up of 346 additional mobile towers in remote villages across Meghalaya besides six mobile towers along NH 42 and NH 51," a senior BSNL official told PTI.