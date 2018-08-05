Reliance Jio Digital Pack offers 2GB extra data daily on existing prepaid numbers

Reliance Jio has come out with yet another plan to give away additional data to its subscribers. The Jio Digital Pack is offering 2GB 4G data every day to existing prepaid users over and above the existing daily FUP limit. The data plan can be availed via the MyJio mobile application.

The Jio Digital Pack is basically a top-up plan which provides 2GB of 4G data every day in addition to the existing data plan. Apart from the data benefits, this new scheme does not include any calling benefits or free text messages.

The Jio Digital Pack is available only for existing Jio prepaid users and will be activated on its own when subscribed to a current recharge plan, a report by MySmartPrice. The plan is applicable only when a prepaid user recharges with the Rs 399 data plan. The data pack offers a total of 126GB data benefits for a validity period of period of 84GB days.

The FUP limit has been set 1.5GB per day. Jio users availing the pack will get 3.5GB 4G data every day under the Jio Digital Pack. It also offers unlimited calling and 100 free test messages. The offer will continue till August 6 and will be rolled out for certain select subscribers only.

The Rs 399 plan from Airtel comes with 70 days of validity, 100 free SMSes, unlimited free voice calling and 1.4GB per day. While it is quite comparable to Jio's Rs 399 pack, the addition of its Digital Pack gives the telecom disruptor an edge.

The closest plan that Vodafone offers is its Rs 349 recharge pack. It offers 3GB 4G/3G data every day, which is only 500MB shy of Jio's Rs 399 plan after being bundled with the Jio Digital Pack, along with unlimited free voice calls. On the flipside, this Vodafone plan comes only with 28 days of validity, which is much less than what Jio or Airtel are offering.