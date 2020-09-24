Reliance Jio partners with 22 foreign airlines for inflight internet connectivity

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has partnered with 22 international airlines for inflight internet connectivity in the Indian airspace. Jio is one of the Indian companies to hold an inflight connectivity licence. The telecom operator is offering inflight data plans that will last for a day. There are three plans that are available for customers -- Rs 499, Rs 699 and Rs 999.

According to the website, these plans are applicable for 22 partner airlines. Aer Lingus, Air Serbia, Alitalia, Asiana Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Egypt Air, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Euro wings, EVA Air, Kuwait Airways, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, Turkish Airlines, Uzbekistan Airways, Virgin Atlantic are the airlines that Jio has partnered with.

Data and SMS services are available in all the partner airlines but voice services are only available in select airlines. While incoming SMS is free, there is no option for incoming calls. Moreover, data speed would also vary from airline to airline.

Here's what's on offer in each of the inflight packs:

Rs 499: 250 MB data, 100 mins outgoing voice calls and 100 SMS

Rs 699: 500 MB data, 100 mins outgoing voice calls and 100 SMS

Rs 999: 1 GB data, 100 mins outgoing voice calls and 100 SMS

According to aviation rules in India, inflight internet services in the Indian airspace must be provided by an Indian telecom service provider due to security reasons. The only Indian airline to offer inflight internet services is Vistara. It has partnered with Tata Group's Nelco.

