Reliance Jio releases new All-in-One plans; prices begin at Rs 199

Reliance Jio has announced its new All-in-One plans in line with recent tariff hikes in the telecom industry. The cheapest plan costs Rs 199, whereas the costliest plan has been priced at Rs 2,199. The new plans will be effective from December 6, 2019. The new tariff rates have been categorised as 1-month, 2-month, 3-month, 12-month and affordable plans with validity ranging from 28 days to 365 days. Jio had promised that these new plans will deliver be 40 per cent coslier than the older ones, but will deliver 300 per cent more benefits.

Reliance Jio's base All-in-One plan is priced at Rs 199 and offers 1.5 GB of data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 1,000 fair usage policy (FUP) minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers and 28 days of validity. Jio's other plans with 28 days of validity are Rs 249 and Rs 349 and offer 2GB and 3GB of data per day, respectively.

Reliance Jio's 2-month plans begin at Rs 399. This plan also offers 1.5 GB per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 2,000 FUP minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers. The Rs 444 plan carries almost same benefits as the Rs 399 plan apart from providing 2 GB of data per day.

The two 3-month Jio All-in-One plans come with the validity of 84 days, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 3,000 FUP minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers. However, the Rs 555 plan offers 1.5 GB data per day, while the Rs 599 plan offers 2 GB data per day.

The telecom giant's annual prepaid plan has been priced at Rs 2,199. This plan offers 12 months of validity, 1.5 GB of data everyday, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, and 12,000 FUP minutes to non-Jio mobile numbers.

Jio has also included a set of affordable plans among its new All-in-One plans. These plans have been priced at Rsw 129, Rs 329 and Rs 1,299 with validities of 28 days, 84 days and 365 days respectively. The Rs 129 plan offers 2GB of data and 1,000 FUP minutes for off-net calls, whereas the Rs 329 plan comes with 6GB of data and 3,000 minutes for non-Jio calls. The annual Rs 1,299 plan delivers 24GB of data and 12,000 FUP minutes for the year.

Reliance Jio has also bundled its bouquet of applications, namely JioCinema, JioTV, JioSaavn, JioNews, JioSecurity, JuoCloud and JioHealthClub, with the All-in-One plans for its Prime customers.