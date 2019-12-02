Airtel vs Vodafone Idea vs Reliance Jio tariff hike: Check out new cheapest, costliest plans

After years of slashing prices to undercut competition, Indian telecom companies have finally hiked tariffs. Out of the three private players, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have already announced their new tariff plans, and Reliance Jio will declare its new rates on December 6. This price hike is meant to stabilise the cash-deprived telecom sector, which is looking at a Rs 93,000-crore payout to Department of Telecommunications, and huge capital expenditure for 5G rollout.

Vodafone Idea, the first telco to announce tariff hikes last month, has announced a maximum increase of 50 per cent in its tariff. Airtel's new plans will cost up to 42 per cent more for its prepaid customers. Reliance Jio has said that its new all-in-one plans will be priced 40 per cent higher than the existing ones, but its subscribers will get "up to 300 per cent" more benefits.

Here's a look at the cheapest and costliest plans that the telecom companies are offering after the price hike:

Airtel

Being an Airtel subscriber, the cheapest monthly plan you can opt for is worth Rs 49. The plan comes with talktime worth Rs 38.52 and 100 MB of data for a validity period of 28 days.

The costliest among the revised plans is worth Rs 2,398 which offers validity of 365 days. The plan offers unlimited calling, with an FUP (Fair Usage Policy) limit on calls to other networks. The plan offers 1.5GB of data and 100 SMS per day. The plan also comes with subscription for Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music, free Hello Tunes and anti-virus mobile protection.

Airtel is also offering a two-day plan worth Rs 19 with unlimited calling, 100 SMS and 150MB of data. The new tariff plans will come into effect from December 3.

Vodafone Idea

The cheapest monthly plan Vodafone Idea subscribers can choose after the price hike is the Rs 49 plan. This plan comes with talktime worth Rs 38, 100MB of data and 28 days of validity. Calls on this plan will be charged at 2.5 paise per second.

Meanwhile, the costliest plan on the list is unlimited annual pack worth Rs 2,399. The plan offers unlimited voice calls with an FUP limit of 12,000 minutes for off-net calls. Calls will be charged at 6 paise per minute once the FUP limit is exhausted. The plan comes with a 365-day validity. The plan offers 1.5 GB of data and 100 SMS every day.

There is also an unlimited sachet plan worth Rs 19 which comes with a validity of 2 days, unlimited on-net voice calls, 150 MB of data and 100 SMS. All new plans will become effective from December 3.

Reliance Jio

Out of the three private telecom operators, Reliance Jio is yet to reveal its new tariff plans. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator is going to reveal its new all-in-one plans on December 6. Known for its competitively priced data plans, it remains to be seen what approach Jio takes with its new tariff plans. The company has said that its new plans will be priced 40 per cent higher, but will offer 300 per cent more benefits in return. Jio presently offers a bouquet of applications, additional data benefits, among other things to its subscribers. The new plans will be rolled out on December 6. (This section will be updated after Reliance Jio reveals its new tariff plans.)

