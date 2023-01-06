Reliance Jio True 5G is now live in 72 cities; here's full list

Reliance Jio today announced the launch of its True 5G services in 4 more cities, namely Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. Now the total number of True 5G cities has risen to 72. With the launch, Reliance Jio has now become the first and the only operator in Madhya Pradesh to launch 5G services across all prominent large cities of MP including the capital city, Bhopal, and Indore, an official statement claimed.

Ahead of the launch, Jio users will be able to enjoy unlimited 5G Data with up to 1 Gbps+ speed, at no additional cost.

Jio is also the only 5G operator in Ludhiana, strengthening its True 5G coverage in Punjab, which was launched last week, the statement added. Talking about the launch, a Jio spokesperson said, 'We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G in four more cities. Jio is the operator of choice for users in Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio’s continued commitment to the people of these states."

As per the telecom major, Jio plans to launch its True 5G services in every town, taluka of India by the end of December 2023.

Below are the 72 cities where Jio True 5G is live as on January 06, 2023

• October 4, 2022: Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata

• October 22, 2022: Nathdwara, Chennai

• November 10, 2022: Bengaluru, Hyderabad

• November 11, 2022: Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad

• November 23, 2022: Pune

• November 25, 2022: 33-districts of Gujarat

• December 14, 2022: Ujjain temples

• December 20, 2022: Kochi, Guruvayur temple

• December 26, 2022: Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, Guntur,

• December 28, 2022: Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, Derabassi

• December 29, 2022: Bhopal, Indore

• January 5, 2023: Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack

• January 6, 2023: Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Siliguri



