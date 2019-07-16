Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Here're the best postpaid plans they have to offer

Three of the biggest telecom players in India - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone - have revised their postpaid plans to offer better data and call benefits to their subscribers. Reliance Jio offers the cheapest entry level postpaid plan whereas Airtel has the most expensive entry level postpaid offering. The postpaid plans offered by the three telcos do not witness the cut-throat competition or the regular price revisions as the prepaid ones. Nonetheless, the entry level post-paid plans of three major telecom operators cannot be ignored. Here's a look at best postpaid mobile plans under Rs 500 from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 postpaid plan: Reliance Jio usually offers several cheap pre-paid plans but its post-paid plan isn't too expensive either. Reliance Jio's Rs 199 postpaid plan offers 25GB data per month along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Reliance Jio offers its users additional 20GB data if they finish their quota of data before the end of the month. The Rs 199 post-paid plan also offers SMS benefits and easy international roaming facility.

Airtel Rs 499 postpaid plan: The cheapest postpaid plan from Airtel starts from Rs 499 and offers 75GB data per month with data rollover facility. The subscribers of the Rs 499 postpaid plan will also be eligible for 3 months free Netflix, one year Amazon Prime subscription and free Airtel TV premium subscription. Additionally, Airtel's Rs 499 postpaid plan also bundles free local, STD and roaming calls.

Vodafone Rs 399 postpaid plan: The Rs 399 postpaid plan offers 40GB of data every month to its subscribers with a 200GB rollover data facility. The Rs 399 postpaid plan also offers free 100 SMSs daily along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calling. Users who subscribe to the plan will get a free subscription to Vodafone Play, ZEE5 subscription and Amazon Prime subscription for a year. The subscribers will also get Mobile Insurance worth Rs 999.

