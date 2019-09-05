JioFiber launched with plans starting from Rs 699, speed up to 1Gbps; here's all you need to know

After much anticipation and a year of beta testing, Reliance JioFiber has been officially rolled out across 1,600 cities in India. The fiber-to-the-home service by Reliance Jio is offering internet speeds starting from 100Mbps, going all the way up to 1Gbps, along with a host of other services.

The monthly plans for Reliance JioFiber begin from Rs 699 and go up to Rs 8,499. At the time of installation, subscribers will have to make a one-time payment of Rs 2,500 - comprising a security deposit of Rs 1,500 and a non-refundable installation charge of Rs 1,000.

Reliance Jio has introduced six monthly plans for the JioFiber service, namely Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium. The Brone prepaid plan will cost Rs 699, with speeds up to 100Mbps and 100GB of high-speed data. The Silver plan worth Rs 849 offers 200GB of high-speed data at 100Mbps. The Gold plan has been priced at Rs 1,299 with speeds up to 250 Mbps and FUP limit of 500GB.

The Diamond plan has been priced at Rs 2,499, with internet speed of 500 Mbps and high-speed usage limit of 1,250GB. The Platinum plan has been priced Rs 3,999, whereas the Titanium plan has been priced at Rs 8,499 respectively, with FUP limit of 2,500GB and 5,000GB respectively. These two plans offer internet speed up to 1Gbps.

Once the FUP limit is exhausted, the speeds would be throttled to 1Mbps. For the first six months, JioFiber is also offering 50GB extra data with Gold plan, 200GB with Silver plan, and 250GB with Gold and Diamond plans as an introductory offer. GST would be applied on all plans, as applicable.

JioFiber is also offering free voice calls to anywhere in India with all the monthly plans. Video calling and conferencing services can be availed for an additional payment of Rs 1,200 per year. Zero-latency gaming can be enjoyed with JioFiber connection for another annual payment of Rs 1,200. The ability to share content at home and outside comes included with all monthly plans. For Rs 999 per year, subscribers can avail Norton device security for up to 5 devices.

The premium plans - Diamond and above - come with immersive VR experience, the much-hyped First Day, First Show, and special sports content included in the monthly plan. Every JioFiber subscriber would get a set-top box. For the additional services though, subscribers would have to purchase compatible devices.

Along with the monthly plans, JioFiber also come with long-term plans for 3, 6 and 12 months. Jio is also planning to provide attractive EMI schemes through bank tie-ups so subscribers can get the benefits of annual plans by paying monthly EMI only.

Opting for the JioFiber annual plan makes subscribers eligible for the JioFiber Welcome Offer. Under this scheme, subscribers will get a Jio Home Gateway router, a Jio 4K set-top box, a free television set, subscription to your favourite OTT apps, and unlimited voice and data. The free television set will be given only to subscribers who opt for annual version of Gold plan or above.

How to get JioFiber:

Visit www.jio.com or download MyJio app Register for JioFiber services If JioFiber is available in your area, our service representatives will get in touch with you