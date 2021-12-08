Roll-out of 5G should be India’s national priority: Mukesh Ambani

Chairman & MD of Reliance Industries, Mukesh D Ambani, during his keynote address at the Inauguration of India Mobile Congress 2021 said the roll-out of 5G should be India’s national priority. “At Jio, we are currently focused on 4G and 5G execution and broadband infrastructure expansion. We have developed a 100 per cent home-grown and comprehensive 5G solution which is fully cloud native and digitally managed. Because of our converged, future-proof architecture, Jio's network could be quickly and seamlessly upgraded from 4G to 5G,” said Ambani.



Sharing his ideas on the theme ‘Connectivity for the next Decade’- Ambani highlighted that India must complete the migration from 2G to 4G to 5G at the earliest. “To keep millions of Indians at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid confined to 2G is to deprive them of the benefits of the digital revolution,” he said.



He further added that India needs to ensure affordability not only of services but also of devices and applications. “The best way of ensuring comprehensive affordability is nimble adoption of futuristic technologies and supportive policy tools like use of the USO fund for purposes other than services. USO fund can be used to subsidise devices to select target groups,” added Ambani.



He also highlighted that the ubiquitous Fibre Connectivity should be completed across India on a mission mode. This is because the world is now transitioning into a 'Digital First Era', when almost everything will be done in the digital space first, and then translated into the physical world. The paradigm of economic activities and even social interactions will change dramatically.



Praising India for its spectacular transformation of the mobile and digital landscape since 2014. He congratulated DoT and the COAI for hosting the fifth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress and said, “This conference is taking place at a crucial juncture in India’s post-COVID recovery. On one hand, India is making phenomenal progress in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. And on the other hand, it is stepping up efforts to get the economy back on the high growth track. Our industry’s contribution to the success of these two gigantic tasks has been pivotal. I am supremely confident that India will not only succeed in containing any future wave of COVID, but also stage a rapid economic comeback that will astonish the world,” said Ambani. He further added that in a very short time, the Indian Mobile Congress has emerged as a prestigious platform for impact-making interaction among all the stakeholders in the industry.

