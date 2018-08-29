To take on Reliance Jio GigaFiber, ACT Fibernet offers free 1.5 TB data to customers

Internet service provider ACT Fibernet is sprucing up for its war with Jio GigaFiber and is offering free 1.5 TB data to its customers. The extra data will be added to the subscriber's usual data. The complimentary data is available for customers in Delhi, Bengaluru and Coimbatore only as of now. Moreover, only customers using the 6-months and 12-months broadband plans will be eligible for the extra data.

The free of cost data will be rolled out over five months. Customers would want to consume all of that data when they have the chance because after the deadline, the unused data will be expunged from the user's account.

Customers in Bengaluru and Coimbatore will be able to consume 300 GB broadband data per month till February 2019 on the aforementioned plans. For customers in Delhi, the breakup of the 1.5 TB data over five months is still not clear.

Long term plan users are also set to benefit an extra month of free subscription on the 6-months plan and an added 2 months on the 12-months plan. Installation of the WiFi router is provided free of charge by the company.

Customers in Bengaluru can avail this offer for the ACT Storm and ACT Incredible plans, while Coimbatore users can avail the same on ACT Sprint and ACT Bolt. Users in Delhi can avail the offer on ACT Silver Promo and ACT Platinum Promo. All of these plans offer data speed of up to 150 mbps.

This offer comes as customers continue to register for Reliance's Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband service. While the company is only accepting registrations, it will roll out connections in areas with the most applicants. According to reports, the Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer will provide free 100 GB data at 100 mbps for three months.

To take on Jio GigaFiber, Airtel is offering a 3-month Netflix gift subscription to select V-Fiber home broadband and postpaid users. The telco is strengthening its strategic partnership with US-streaming site, Netflix, in a bid to take on Reliance Jio's upcoming fast wired broadband services bundled with internet TV.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)