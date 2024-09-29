Vodafone Idea writes a new playbook with Nokia to counter Reliance Jio and Airtel in 5G fight

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has reportedly inked a deal worth nearly ₹13,500 crore with Finland-based technology giant Nokia to procure equipment for expanding its 4G network and rolling out 5G services over the next three years.

The agreement includes the supply of base stations and other critical network equipment for Vi's operations in key markets such as Mumbai, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu, among others, claims an Economic Times report.

Under the reported deal, Nokia will deploy both 4G and 5G equipment, modernizing Vi’s current 4G infrastructure while facilitating its 5G rollout in major cities. This partnership builds on an existing relationship between the two companies, with Nokia having been a major supplier for Vi’s 4G network.

The deployment will enable premium connectivity for around 200 million Vodafone Idea customers across India.

“5G will bring seamless high-speed connectivity and increased capacity supporting citizens and enterprises alike. This will also enable unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency across various sectors," said Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea.

Nokia’s role in this agreement will see the deployment of its 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. This includes advanced base stations, baseband units, and Habrok Massive MIMO radios designed to enhance 5G capacity and coverage. The agreement will also see Nokia modernize Vi’s existing 4G infrastructure, using multi-band radios and baseband equipment that are compatible with 5G technology.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, highlighted the long-standing partnership between the two companies, stating, "This is a continuation of our relationship with Vodafone Idea that has lasted for over three decades."

This deal is part of Vodafone Idea’s broader strategy to enhance its competitiveness against its larger rivals, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Recently, Vi announced plans to invest $3.6 billion (₹30,000 crore) over three years in network infrastructure, collaborating with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung. The initiative is aimed at expanding Vi's 4G network, increasing coverage from 1.03 billion to 1.2 billion people, and rolling out 5G services in key markets.

"They will benefit from the very latest products and innovations from our industry-leading, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio that will bring premium quality capacity and connectivity to their customers," Uitto added.

This agreement marks a significant step for Vodafone Idea as it implements its $6.6 billion capital expenditure program over the next three years, designed to bolster its market position and counter customer losses to its competitors.