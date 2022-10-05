After Infosys- Wipro- HCL Tech, Accenture delays onboarding; distressed techies worry about future

Distressed techies are accusing multinational IT company Accenture of delaying onboarding of new employees.

A recent passout from an engineering college told Business Today, “I was placed in Accenture as Associate Software Engineer (ASE) via campus placement in November 2021. I received my offer letter in the last week of April this year. My onboarding is being pushed time after time, the latest date was September 30 and now it has been pushed to somewhere in 2023.”

Some freshers shared their plight saying that neither the company nor their college placement offices are paying any heed to their complaints.

“The college placement cell should have helped us in this tough time, but they are not responding at all. They should have blacklisted the company, but they will not do that. This way they can lie in posters that so many students from their college got placed,” a fresher job claimant from CV Raman Global University, Bhubaneshwar said.

A recent graduate from Galgotias University Greater Noida said, “I was placed via the campus placement cell. Now even they are not responding to my complaints because I have graduated, and they don’t care for me anymore. The company is anyways not responding.”

Business Today has reached out to these colleges with queries regarding the same. The copy will be updated with their response.

“I was given the offer letter on 25th of April this year and all my documents had been approved in the candidature portal, but I am yet to receive my onboarding date (joining date) and ‘fundamental skill primer’,” another techie told Business Today.

Another job claimant, whose onboarding was postponed two days before the joining said, “I had packed my bags and booked all tickets to move to the new city, just two days before joining, they postponed the date again. When will they finally make me join, who will pay for my expenses in the meanwhile?”

One such techie had rejected offers from TCS, Wipro, and HCL Tech. The candidate said, “I am riddled with depressive feelings because I rejected TCS, Wipro, and HCL for a job in Accenture.”

Business Today has previously reported on the delay in onboarding at Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Capgemini.

Many also noted that the delay would put a gap year in their resume, something HR representatives in IT firms frown upon.

“It's a year since I have been waiting to get onboarded. It is going to reflect as a gap year in my CV,” they said.

Business Today has reached out to Accenture with detailed queries. The copy will be updated when the company responds.

