Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra accused by techies for delay in onboarding

Days after Business Today reported the delay in onboarding new employees at Wipro and Capgemini, techies are accusing Infosys, HCL Tech, and Tech Mahindra of the same.

A young tech professional told Business Today that despite having offers from three leading IT companies, a job hasn't quite materialised yet leading to financial and mental stress.

“I have offers from Infosys, Wipro, and Capgemini, given to me as early as September 2021. It has been over a year but they keep postponing the onboarding date. My father is a daily wage worker, I am unable to earn for the family despite having offers from three multinational companies. An entire year of my life has been wasted,” the candidate said.

This is not the story of one but several other techies. The delay in onboarding has put many who have to pay back education loans in a difficult situation.

A job claimant told Business Today, “My family was so happy when I got the offer from Infosys for Systems Engineer on April 22. I was relieved that I will be able to pay back my education loan but 6 months have passed, and they keep delaying my date of joining.”

When a distressed techie reached out to Infosys detailing their financial troubles due to delayed onboarding, Infosys responded, “Please be informed that we are allocating DOJ based on our business requirement. We will send you a joining communication at least 2-3 weeks prior to your joining date.”

Infosys has not yet responded to Business Today’s detailed queries. The copy will be updated when the company responds.

Many claimed delays in onboarding at Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies as well.

“It's been a year since I was selected at HCL Technologies. They onboarded the next batch of candidates but there is no update regarding onboarding of my batch,” a techie said.

Another IT fresher facing similar issues with onboarding at HCL Technologies told Business Today, “It's been a year since I got placed at HCL Tech.” They further added, “They are not giving me a proper date of joining, they are not even responding to my queries.”

However, an HCL Tech spokesperson told Business Today, "There is no delay in onboarding freshers, and it is progressing as per timelines.”

Speaking of delay in onboarding, a job claimant at Tech Mahindra told Business Today that the company cancelled candidature months after sending out letter of intent (LOI).

“I was placed in Tech Mahindra and got LOI in March this year. They also assigned me to courses and I did the required training without any pay. Sometime later they emailed me that my LOI stands cancelled,” the techie told Business Today.

Tech Mahindra has also not responded to Business Today’s queries yet.

Another techie having multiple offers but awaiting onboarding told Business Today, “First they make us wait for onboarding, then they rescind the offer. Their HR will then treat this waiting time as a gap and reject our candidature in the future.”

Harpreet Singh Saluja, President of Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), an IT employee association, pointed out the "hypocrisy" in the narratives of IT companies when it comes to ethics and values.

He said, “IT companies should be held responsible for putting the careers of students and employees at risk. The companies talk superficially about their ethics and values but in reality, it is sheer crony capitalism. It's clear cheating on organisations' part as it's not just the students but their families who also suffer from false promises. Trusting the IT organisations, these students and employees have avoided other employment opportunities.”

He further added, “We have requested the Ministry of Labour and Employment to take appropriate actions. The Government should take adequate measures to safeguard the life, future, and career of these students."

Also Read: "I have to pay education loan" After Wipro, techies accuse Capgemini of delay in onboarding - BusinessToday

Also Read: 'I rejected offers from Infosys, HCL': Techies in distress after Wipro delays onboarding by up to 11 months - BusinessToday