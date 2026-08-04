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AI, robotics, drone skills may be the fast track to bigger paycheques as hiring shifts to future-ready talent

AI, robotics, drone skills may be the fast track to bigger paycheques as hiring shifts to future-ready talent

AI robotics and drone technology are rapidly emerging as some of the most rewarding career skills, with employers offering significant salary premiums for professionals who can bridge the widening talent gap.

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Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 5:08 PM IST
AI, robotics, drone skills may be the fast track to bigger paycheques as hiring shifts to future-ready talentThe growing demand for AI talent has exposed a significant skills gap. Although nearly 1.5 million engineering graduates enter India's workforce every year, fewer than 3% possess industry-ready AI and machine learning capabilities

Professionals looking to accelerate their career growth may need to look beyond traditional qualifications as employers increasingly reward skills in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, drone technology and machine learning with higher salaries. As businesses across sectors adopt emerging technologies, demand for job-ready talent is outpacing supply, creating opportunities for skilled professionals to command significant salary premiums.

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India's AI ecosystem is expanding rapidly. According to NASSCOM, the country has more than 400,000 active AI-related job openings across major employment portals, with AI job listings growing 40% year-on-year. The AI workforce is also expected to more than double over the coming years as companies accelerate digital transformation.

The hiring trend is no longer limited to technology companies. Industries including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, agriculture, financial services and infrastructure are increasingly seeking professionals with AI and automation capabilities, making these skills valuable across a wide range of careers.

AI skills translate into higher salaries

The financial rewards of AI upskilling are becoming increasingly evident. A recent study found that professionals in India who acquired AI skills recorded an average salary increase of 147% across experience levels.

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Early-career professionals saw the biggest gains, with salaries rising by nearly 155%, while women moving into AI-enabled roles reported average salary growth of 145%.

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Globally, competition for AI talent has intensified. According to Qubit Labs, demand for AI professionals has doubled over the past six months, with salaries for mid-level AI roles increasing by 67% and crossing $120,000 annually.

Speaking to Business Today, Simon Mak, Vice Chancellor of Universal AI University, Mumbai, said AI is no longer confined to software engineering roles.

"AI is no longer creating opportunities only for software engineers; it is becoming a foundational skill across industries, from healthcare and finance to manufacturing, logistics, education and creative sectors," he said.

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Mak added that compensation trends globally reflect this shift. In the UK, salaries for junior AI and large language model (LLM) engineers have increased by around 25%, while senior AI professionals have seen pay rise by about 13% in 2026.

ALSO READ: India IT jobs slows as AI boosts coding but weakens fresh hiring: Sridhar Vembu

Universities face a skills challenge

The growing demand for AI talent has also exposed a significant skills gap. Although nearly 1.5 million engineering graduates enter India's workforce every year, fewer than 3% possess industry-ready AI and machine learning capabilities, according to Mak.

He believes universities need to move beyond traditional degree programmes by embedding AI, robotics, drone technology and other emerging technologies into mainstream curricula. Innovation labs, project-based learning, industry collaborations and multidisciplinary education, he said, should become central to higher education.

Mak also stressed the importance of continuously upskilling faculty through certifications, hands-on industry exposure and training so that educators remain aligned with rapidly evolving industry requirements.

MUST SEE: Will your child be job-ready by 2035? Why AI, robotics learning can give your child a head start for future jobs

Technical skills becoming a hiring differentiator

According to Mak, employers today seek more than technical expertise. They increasingly value analytical thinking, problem-solving ability, adaptability, data literacy, cross-functional collaboration and business understanding alongside AI skills.

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Industry data suggests professionals with specialised expertise in AI, cloud computing and cybersecurity are receiving salary hikes of 15-25%, substantially higher than typical annual increments.

"The message is clear," Mak said. "Whether someone is a student or a working professional, continuous learning in emerging technologies will shape future career growth. Those who invest in these capabilities today will not only secure better-paying jobs but will also be better positioned for leadership roles, international opportunities and long-term employability in an increasingly technology-driven economy."

ALSO READ: TCS CEO dismisses AI job cut fears, says workforce will continue to grow

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Basudha Das
Basudha Das

With over 16 years of experience in the newsroom, I am currently covering personal finance, banking, financial services, and insurance sector, bullion and metals, sports, and other trending topics. When not chasing interest rates and new-age investment tools, I like to follow and cover climate change trends and environment-friendly initiatives across the world. When not at work, I spend time learning Bharatnatyam from my guru, and baking from my daughter.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 5:07 PM IST
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