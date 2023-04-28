Air India cabin crew walk-in interviews in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Cochin; check out key details

Air India cabin crew job openings: Tata Group’s Air India has given out the details of walk-in interviews for female cabin crew job openings across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Cochin in a recent job posting.

The opening posted on Air India website's current openings section says that those selected for this job opening will have to perform safety, security and service duties apart from providing a good in-flight experience to passengers. The Air India job opening read: Candidates are expected to “carry out safety, security and service duties while providing a consistently high level of care that ensures a world class in flight experience”.

Air India job openings 2023 eligibility

The candidates applying for this job should be Indian nationals having an Indian passport, PAN card, and Aadhaar card.

Interested and eligible freshers should be aged between 18 years and 27 years of age.

Experienced candidates applying for this job opening should be aged below 35 years of age.

Candidates should be fluent in both English and Hindi.

Interested and eligible candidates should have a minimum height of 155 cm, weight in proportion to the height, and a body mass index (BMI) in the range of 18 to 22.

The candidates should have a 6/6 vision.

Interview locations

DELHI

Date: May 1, 2023

Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

Location: Essex Farms, 4 Aurobindo Marg, Opposite IIT flyover crossing, Next to Hauz Khas metro station, New Delhi- 110016

KOLKATA

Date: May 2, 2023

Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

Location: Holiday Inn, Biswa Bangla Sarani, Near City Centre 2, Dash Drone, Newtown, Kolkata- 700136

MUMBAI

Date: May 3, 2023

Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

Location: Hotel Parle International, Next to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hall Agarwal Market, Vile Parle East, Mumbai-400057

DELHI

Date: April 24, 2023

Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

Location: Essex Farms, 4 Aurobindo Marg, Opposite IIT flyover crossing, Next to Hauz Khas metro station, New Delhi- 110016

MUMBAI

Date: April 24, 2023

Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

Location: Hotel Parle International, Next to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hall Agarwal Market, Vile Parle East, Mumbai-400057

BENGALURU

Date: April 27, 2023

Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

Location: Fortune Select JP Cosmos, #49, Cunningham Crescent Road, Behind Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru-560052

PUNE

Date: April 25, 2023

Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

Location: Hotel Blue Diamond, 11 Koregaon Road, Pune-411001

JAIPUR

Date: April 20, 2023

Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

Location: Ramada by Wyndham, Jaipur North A-2/3/11/12, Metal Colony, Sikar Road, Jaipur-302023

COCHIN

Date: April 26, 2023

Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

Location: The Gateway Hotel Marine Drive, Ernakulam, Cochin, Kerala-682011

GUWAHATI

Date: April 27, 2023

Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm

Location: Hotel Gateway Grandeur 3, GS Road, Ananda Nagar, Christian Basti, Guwahati-781005

Interview protocol

Candidates have to arrive in western formals with their updated resumes on the day of the interview. Experienced candidates are required to carry a copy of their Safety Equipment and Procedures (SEP) cards.

What will the selected candidates be expected to do?

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the walk-in interview. Safety and security duties that the candidates shall be expected to participate include checking availability and functionality of safety equipment, conducting safety demonstrations for passengers before take-off, performing first aid and emergency evacuations, and ensuring compliance of safety procedures apart from checking availability of food and beverages and other amenities before takeoff and orderly boarding and disembarkation of passengers.

They will also be expected to maintain the cleanliness of the aircraft cabins and toilets and make announcements and attend to guests’ queries on flight. Administrative duties of the selected candidates entail attending mandatory briefings before flight take-offs and preparing reports on flight incidents including safety service and security incidents.

