Air India cabin crew walk-in interviews in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Cochin; check out key details

Air India cabin crew job openings: Tata Group’s Air India has given out the details of walk-in interviews for female cabin crew job openings across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, and Cochin in a recent job posting.
The opening posted on Air India website's current openings section says that those selected for this job opening will have to perform safety, security and service duties apart from providing a good in-flight experience to passengers. The Air India job opening read: Candidates are expected to “carry out safety, security and service duties while providing a consistently high level of care that ensures a world class in flight experience”.
Air India job openings 2023 eligibility
Interview locations
DELHI
Date: May 1, 2023
Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm
Location: Essex Farms, 4 Aurobindo Marg, Opposite IIT flyover crossing, Next to Hauz Khas metro station, New Delhi- 110016
KOLKATA
Date: May 2, 2023
Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm
Location: Holiday Inn, Biswa Bangla Sarani, Near City Centre 2, Dash Drone, Newtown, Kolkata- 700136
MUMBAI
Date: May 3, 2023
Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm
Location: Hotel Parle International, Next to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hall Agarwal Market, Vile Parle East, Mumbai-400057
DELHI
Date: April 24, 2023
Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm
Location: Essex Farms, 4 Aurobindo Marg, Opposite IIT flyover crossing, Next to Hauz Khas metro station, New Delhi- 110016
MUMBAI
Date: April 24, 2023
Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm
Location: Hotel Parle International, Next to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hall Agarwal Market, Vile Parle East, Mumbai-400057
BENGALURU
Date: April 27, 2023
Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm
Location: Fortune Select JP Cosmos, #49, Cunningham Crescent Road, Behind Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru-560052
PUNE
Date: April 25, 2023
Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm
Location: Hotel Blue Diamond, 11 Koregaon Road, Pune-411001
JAIPUR
Date: April 20, 2023
Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm
Location: Ramada by Wyndham, Jaipur North A-2/3/11/12, Metal Colony, Sikar Road, Jaipur-302023
COCHIN
Date: April 26, 2023
Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm
Location: The Gateway Hotel Marine Drive, Ernakulam, Cochin, Kerala-682011
GUWAHATI
Date: April 27, 2023
Time slot: 09:30 am to 12:30 pm
Location: Hotel Gateway Grandeur 3, GS Road, Ananda Nagar, Christian Basti, Guwahati-781005
Interview protocol
Candidates have to arrive in western formals with their updated resumes on the day of the interview. Experienced candidates are required to carry a copy of their Safety Equipment and Procedures (SEP) cards.
What will the selected candidates be expected to do?
The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the walk-in interview. Safety and security duties that the candidates shall be expected to participate include checking availability and functionality of safety equipment, conducting safety demonstrations for passengers before take-off, performing first aid and emergency evacuations, and ensuring compliance of safety procedures apart from checking availability of food and beverages and other amenities before takeoff and orderly boarding and disembarkation of passengers.
They will also be expected to maintain the cleanliness of the aircraft cabins and toilets and make announcements and attend to guests’ queries on flight. Administrative duties of the selected candidates entail attending mandatory briefings before flight take-offs and preparing reports on flight incidents including safety service and security incidents.
