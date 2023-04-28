Skip long wait times! US Embassy waives in-person interviews for visa applicants; check details here

US visa interview news: Here’s some good news for US visa applicants. The US Embassy has expanded its visa waiver programme further to reduce wait times for appointments. The US Embassy in India wrote in a tweet that travelers with clearance received or department authorisation on their previous visas can use the visa interview waiver process to apply for a new visa.

The US Embassy in India confirmed the news in a tweet. The US Embassy tweeted, “More good news for US visa renewals! Travellers with ‘clearance received’ or ‘department authorisation’ on their previous visas can now use the interview waiver process to apply for a new visa.”

The interview waiver announcement is a part of the Biden administration’s efforts to make the US visa application process more streamlined. This news is a sigh of relief for many travellers who had to attend repeated in-person visa interviews at the Embassy or Consulate.

Current US interview wait times in Indian metro cities

DELHI

Non-Immigrant Visa Type Appointment waiting time Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 39 calendar days Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 1 calendar day Interview Required Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 24 calendar days Interview Required Visitors (B1/B2) 359 calendar days Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 3 calendar days Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 1 calendar day Interview Waiver Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 39 calendar days Interview Waiver Visitors (B1/B2) 3 calendar days

MUMBAI

Non-Immigrant Visa Type Appointment waiting time Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 38 calendar days Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 16 calendar days Interview Required Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 21 calendar days Interview Required Visitors (B1/B2) 409 calendar days Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 2 calendar days Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 2 calendar days Interview Waiver Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 2 calendar days Interview Waiver Visitors (B1/B2) 2 calendar days

CHENNAI

Non-Immigrant Visa Type Appointment waiting time Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 38 calendar days Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 162 calendar days Interview Required Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 72 calendar days Interview Required Visitors (B1/B2) 322 calendar days Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 1 calendar day Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 4 calendar days Interview Waiver Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 3 calendar days Interview Waiver Visitors (B1/B2) 1 calendar day

HYDERABAD

Non-Immigrant Visa Type Appointment waiting time Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 38 calendar days Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 137 calendar days Interview Required Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) Same Day Interview Required Visitors (B1/B2) 339 calendar days Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 11 calendar days Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 143 calendar days Interview Waiver Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) Same Day Interview Waiver Visitors (B1/B2) 15 calendar days

KOLKATA

Non-Immigrant Visa Type Appointment waiting time Interview Required Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 38 calendar days Interview Required Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 21 calendar days Interview Required Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 400 calendar days Interview Required Visitors (B1/B2) 400 calendar days Interview Waiver Students/Exchange Visitors (F, M, and J) 1 calendar day Interview Waiver Petition-Based Temporary Workers (H, L, O, P, and Q) 135 calendar days Interview Waiver Crew and Transit (C, D, C1/D) 170 calendar days Interview Waiver Visitors (B1/B2) 170 calendar days

Eligibility for the US interview waiver process

1. Applicants looking to renew their visas in the same category expiring within 48 months are eligible for interview waiver.

2. The US Department of State has also allowed consular offices to waive the in-person interview requirements for travellers applying for F, H-1, H-3, H-4 and academic J visas besides non-blanket L,M, O, P, and Q visas.

3. Those applicants who have a previous refusal on their visas that was not either subsequently waived or overcome.

How much time will it take for my visa application to get accepted?

After the interview, the consular officers might seek an in-person interview if additional information is required. Applicants should allow up to three weeks from the time a passport has been accepted at the Visa Application Center or they are notified the passport is ready for pickup.

