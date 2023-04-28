‘Owner is expecting 90%’: Bengaluru landlord rejects tenant for securing 75% in Class 12 

Forget the days when securing a good score in Class 12th seemed like an important achievement to secure one’s future prospects. In many ways, Class 12th score is being seen – even now – as a stepping stone for one’s future. But what no one took into account was how important one’s Class 12 score is to secure an apartment in Bengaluru!

That’s exactly what happened with a tenant looking for a rented apartment in Bengaluru. He was first accepted by the landlord and then rejected for his Class 12 exam marks!

It might sound a bit far-fetched but a Twitter user shared screenshots of his conversation with his broker. The broker initially tells him that his application has been accepted by the landlord, but he wishes to peruse the tenant’s LinkedIn/Twitter profile, joining certificate from his company, Class 10 and 12 marksheets and other documents such as Aadhaar and PAN card.

The landlord also wanted the tenant to write 150-200 words about himself.

After the tenant duly sent the information he was asked, the broker tells him that his application has been rejected by the landlord since he secured 75 per cent marks in Class 12 and not 90 per cent as the landlord is expecting.

While the name of the tenant was not shared, his cousin took to social media to share the screenshots.

"Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not" pic.twitter.com/L0a9Sjms6d — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer) April 27, 2023

In reply to a comment, Shubh also said that the landlord asked the tenant – his cousin for Rs 80,000 per month when he came to know that the applicant was shifting to Bengaluru from Canada for 6 months on work purpose.

“75 per cent marks. No scope for me in Bangalore,” quipped a Twitter user, while another said, “Soon we will have entrance exam for Bangalore flats!!!”

“Also, if you tell your maid that you work in some IT company, she will ask you 30k monthly for the households, and by any chance if you are able to convince her that you don't work in IT, then the charges drop down to 9k,” a Twitter user said. “Mere results pe toh mujhe 1 BHK bhi nahi milna (with my results, I would not even get an 1BHK),” said a user, while another said, “Is hisab se to mai homeless ho jaungi next sem Bangalore flat search me (At this rate, I will be homeless next semester while house hunting),” said another.

Bengaluru is notorious for its renting policies. While some landlords harp on outlandish criteria like Class 12 marks, most are known to ask for security deposits upwards of 6 months.

