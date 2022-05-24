Air India hiring drive: Check out date, details for cabin crew walk-in interviews

Air India is on a recruitment drive and will conduct walk-in interviews for cabin crew in Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. The walk-in interviews in Delhi are scheduled for Tuesday.

In a tweet, the airline said, “Want to be a part of the #WingsOfChange? Now’s your chance! Don’t miss our recruitment drive, and your chance to be a part of our transformation.”

The walk-in interview for Kolkata is scheduled for May 27, Mumbai for June 1, Bangalore for June 4, and Hyderabad for June 8.

According to a notification by the airline on its website, eligible candidates for cabin crew must be between 18 to 27 years of age. For experienced cabin crew, the age has been related to 32 years.

The applicant must be an Indian national with a PAN card, passport and Aadhaar card. They must have completed Class 12 minimum from a recognised board or university with 60 per cent marks. The applicant must be fluent in English and Hindi, and must have 6/6 vision.

Applicants must also satisfy the minimum height requirement of 157 cm for female and 172 cm for male candidates.

There is also a BMI requirement of 18-22 for women and 18-25 for men.

Air India’s recruitment drive comes as new entrant Akasa Air and Jet Airways that is making a comeback, are also on a recruitment drive.

The Delhi recruitment drive was scheduled for May 24 from 9am to 2pm at Taj Palace.

