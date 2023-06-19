'College demanding 2.1% CTC as Placement Ceel fee': Engineering student's post goes viral on Reddit; users demand answers

An engineering college student has alleged on Reddit that his college placement cell has demanded 2.1 per cent of his CTC after placement via campus placement as “Placement Cell Fee.” Several other Reddit users also started sharing similar instances from their experiences with college placement cells.

In a post shared in the subreddit (community on Reddit) r/Bengalore, the user PurpleRageX brought attention to this issue.

He wrote, “Placement Cell at college is demanding 2.1% of my CTC.”

The user added context to the post and wrote, “Do colleges in Bangalore make the students pay any amount of their CTC after they've been placed in a company through campus placements My college requires me to pay 2.1% of my CTC and they've termed it as "Placement Cell Fee".”

The user also explained that the college has held back his certificates until he starts paying the fee. “This. payment wasn't mentioned before and now they're withholding all my certificates and it's hindering my further procedures with my company,” he explained.

The engineering student also noted that he hasn't received any receipt or official announcement to start paying the fee. “However, they won't produce any document or circular where it mentions this clause of making this payment, post my placement. They're only telling me verbally and are forcing me to pay,” the engineering student added.

Another Reddit user, who goes by the username u/ScoopyScone, confirmed this. He said, “We were required to pay a flat fee of 5k irrespective of the CTC -_-. Leeches they are.”

A user called u/console_fulcrum added to this and said, “I'm a pass out from this college, and it sickens me. I had to pay a 10,000 rupee "Placement Training Fee" and what should ideally be the outcome of this? A successful placement of a student. Now what the actual fu*k is a Placement Cell Fee? Are we endorsing money laundering schemes here?”