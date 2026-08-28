Corporate India is reshaping its boardrooms at a 91% faster pace

The surge points to more than routine leadership churn. Companies are placing greater emphasis on board renewal, succession planning and the capabilities needed at the top, including expertise in digital transformation, technology, cybersecurity, risk management, capital allocation and sustainability.

The report, based on a sample of more than 1,000 senior leaders, tracked 4,361 CXO and senior leadership movements between April 2025 and March 2026 across sectors including consumer and e-commerce, BFSI, media and entertainment, technology and telecom, industrial and manufacturing, infrastructure, hospitality and healthcare.

Board-level changes

The composition of board movements offers a clearer picture of this shift. Non-Executive and Independent Directors accounted for 40% of movements, the largest category, suggesting a greater emphasis on independent oversight and strategic perspectives as companies navigate increasingly complex risks.

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MDs, CEOs and CMDs accounted for another 24% of movements, while Chairpersons, Chairmen and Vice Chairpersons made up 19%. Executive and Whole-time Directors represented 13%, with Nominee and Additional Directors accounting for 2% each.

The same reassessment of leadership is visible below the board level. The report recorded 431 CEO movements during FY2025-26, with Consumer & E-commerce accounting for 21%, BFSI 17% and Media & Entertainment 16%. Industrial & Manufacturing contributed 12%, Infrastructure 11% and Technology & Telecom 9%.

One of the more notable findings is the increasing willingness of companies to look beyond their own sectors when appointing CEOs. Media and entertainment companies, for instance, are drawing leadership talent from technology, consumer businesses and consulting as they deal with digital platforms, AI, advertising technology and changing consumer engagement. Consumer and e-commerce businesses are similarly looking towards technology, manufacturing and consulting talent for digital commerce and operational expertise.

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Seeking internal candidates

There is also evidence that companies are paying closer attention to their internal leadership pipelines. External hiring's share fell from 81% in FY 2024-25 to 65% in FY 2025-26, while internal movements rose from 12% to 30% over the same period. The shift points to a greater willingness to develop and promote leaders from within, even as companies continue to selectively hire external talent where specific capabilities are required.

“The CXO market is one of the clearest indicators of how Corporate India is preparing for what comes next; every movement carries a signal about business priorities, leadership capability and the experience organisations value at a given point in their growth journey. This year's findings point to a more selective, deliberate leadership market, with organisations placing greater emphasis on readiness, relevance and the ability to take on broader mandates,” said Ankit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Sapphire Human Capital.

The changing mobility patterns are particularly visible in the route to the CEO's office. First-time CEO appointments represented 18% of the 431 CEO movements tracked. Among these appointments, COOs accounted for 53%, making the operating role by far the most common feeder position for first-time CEOs.

Business Unit Heads accounted for 16% and CFOs 15%. The pattern highlights the premium companies place on leaders who have experience beyond a narrow functional brief. Operational responsibility, commercial exposure, P&L ownership and enterprise-wide decision-making appear to be increasingly valued as preparation for the top job.

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The broader CXO mobility data reinforces this picture of a more fluid executive market. Nearly half (48%) of movements involved executives who had spent between one and three years in their previous role. Executives with less than a year and those with four to five years each accounted for 16%. Only 7% had spent 11-25 years in their previous position, while those with more than 25 years represented just 1%.

Another striking shift is the direction of talent between multinational and Indian-origin companies. Of executive movements from MNCs, 59% were towards Indian-origin companies in FY2025-26, compared with 40% in FY2024-25 and 30% in FY2023-24. The trend suggests that Indian businesses are becoming increasingly attractive destinations for senior multinational talent, potentially offering executives larger mandates, greater operating scale and opportunities to participate directly in India's growth story.