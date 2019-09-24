Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: E-commerce giant creates 50,000 new jobs ahead of festive season

India's leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has brightened up this festive season by reportedly creating over 50,000 new jobs in its logistics arm, supply chain, and customer support team. Besides creating new direct employment opportunities, Flipkart has also increased the indirect jobs through its seller network by 30 per cent to around 6.5 lakh as compared to last year.

Flipkart, preceding the Big Billion Days (BBD) sale, helps generate lakhs of direct and indirect jobs during the festive season. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale starts from 29 September to 4 October 2019. BBD also provides new market opportunity for almost 1,35,000 artisans for the first time through Flipkart's Samarth initiative.

"The Big Billion Days are designed to add value to the lives of our customers, by providing them with a great selection and an optimum shopping experience during the much-awaited festival season. At Flipkart, however, our aim is to benefit the entire ecosystem with our initiatives and that is exactly what our Big Billion Days aims to do. With new employment opportunities across geographies and the prospect of scaling the sellers' businesses, we aim to stimulate local industries and foster the creation of a robust economy," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group

The directly employed workforce is spread across the entire supply chain, from its personnel in warehouses, mother hubs, delivery hubs, to delivery executives. The employees have been trained in handling various mobile applications, using hand-held devices, PoS machines, and ERPs.

Additionally, they are also trained to provide customer service, delivery, and installation. Flipkart also provides separate training for the seller partners in warehouse management, packaging, and more.

According to the Flipkart, the entire process of hiring and upskilling is being done as per the government's National Skill Development Mission and is expected to spread the local employment opportunities and economy, reports Livemint.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

