Hiring activity hits all-time high in July 2021: Naukri JobSpeak 

The Naukri JobSpeak hiring index grew 11 per cent in July 2021 compared to the previous month to hit the all-time high of 2,625, indicating a strong economic growth revival and sustained recovery from the impact of Covid-19 on business.

The index has grown for two months now after a pandemic-linked decline in April and May 2021.

Further, overall hiring activity doubled (+108 per cent) in July 2021 compared to July 2020, indicating that businesses were more prepared and recovered faster from the effect of the second COVID wave compared to the first wave in 2020.



Demand for IT jobs up 18 per cent



With rapid digital transformation across all sectors, the hiring in IT-Software/Software Services grew 18 per cent in July 2021. The sector’s sequential growth of jobs has been encouraging at 11 per cent in June and 14 per cent in May.

Meanwhile, almost all sectors grew at a positive rate. Sectors that were severely hit by the movement restrictions during the pandemic also continued to show growth in hiring for the second month.

Hotels/Restaurants/Airlines/Travel: +36%

Retail: +17%

Accounting/Taxation: +27%

FMCG: +17%

Banking/Financial Services: +13%

Education/Teaching: +8%

The Pharma/Biotech/Clinical Research sector saw a marginal drop of 5 per cent in jobs while the Media/Dotcom/Entertainment sector dropped by 15 per cent in July 2021.



IT hubs clock double-digit hiring growth

Bengaluru (+17 per cent), Hyderabad (+16 per cent) and Pune (+13 per cent) witnessed double-digit growth, while India’s megacities Delhi/NCR (+13 per cent) and Mumbai (+10 per cent) also kept up with similar growth.

Hiring in Chennai and Kolkata grew at 10 per cent and 4 per cent respectively. Among the smaller cities, Coimbatore (+24 per cent) and Jaipur (+11 per cent) clocked positive growth while Ahmedabad (-3 per cent) was the only city to record negative numbers in July’21.



More job options for freshers

Hiring data for all experience bands continues to remain positive. The freshers band of 0-3 years saw the highest growth at 14 per cent.

4-7 years: +11%

8-12 years: +9%

13-16 years: +5%

16+ years: +4%

Naukri.com chief business officer Pawan Goyal said July 2021 has provided conclusive proof of the revival of hiring activity in the country, after a setback in April and May ‘21. “The most noteworthy and consistent growth over the last few months belongs to the IT/ITES sector and the tech functional area, which has stayed relatively insular to the effects of the pandemic. This demonstrates that digital transformation of Indian businesses is well underway and central to recovery efforts after the pandemic.”

