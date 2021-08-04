TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL to hire 60,000 women employees this year

With an aim to enhance gender diversity at their respective workplaces, IT behemoths--Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, HCL Technologies and Infosys may hire around 60,000 women candidates via campus placements in the year 2021. Most of these top IT companies will hire women candidates for entry-level roles, which may be one of the highest.

HCL, which plans to hire 60 per cent of women candidates via campus placement this year, is the most ambitious out of all these companies. The Noida-headquartered IT firm plans to hire 22,000 candidates for entry-level roles this year.

Wipro and Infosys are looking at hiring about 50 per cent women candidates in entry-level recruitments. The Narayana Murthy-founded Infosys is looking forward to hire 45 per cent female workforce in its total workforce till 2030 while it aims to hire and train nearly 35,000 college graduates.

Bengaluru-based Wipro aims to hire 30,000 candidates via campus placement this year, out of which half are likely to be women. "The gender diversity among campus hires has been increasing consistently every year," Wipro Chief Human Resources officer told the Economic Times.

At Tata Consultancy Services, this is likely to be 38 per cent-45 per cent as it has been for the past three years. TCS, which currently has 1.85 lakh female associates, plans to hire 15,000-18,000 more women employees for entry-level roles.

As per industry body Nasscom, India's IT industry has a gender ratio of 33 per cent currently. "As demand for digital talent soars, the industry is further looking at enhancing women participation in the workforce through increased campus hiring, hybrid work models and skilling interventions," senior Vice President of Nasscom Sangeeta Gupta told the publication.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Bengaluru to Bay Area: Is there truth in Bhavish Aggarwal's remarks on tech hiring?

Also read: Three IT firms, five private banks led hiring in FY21: CARE Ratings