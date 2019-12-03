IIT placements: Students receive over 4,000 jobs in 2 days; core engineering in focus

In two days of placements, Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) have witnessed more than 4,000 job offers. Moreover, companies have been hiring in large numbers for profiles in core engineering.

According to a report in Livemint, most of the older IITs have received between 350 to 400 job offers in two days. Authorities in charge of the placements have said that the trend this year is encouraging and more companies are willing to pay higher packages.

Around six students have bagged an annual salary of Rs 1 crore at IIT Kharagpur, while 57 students have received offers of over Rs 30 lakh per annum each. The numbers are likely to reach more than hundred by the end of Tuesday. IIT Kharagpur received 500 offers in the first two days of placements.

IIT Delhi too has witnessed a surge in offers in the core sector as well as information technology and finance. V Ramgopal Rao, Director at IIT Delhi has said that a large number of IIT Delhi students are opting for domestic careers over international placements. "Another interesting aspect is students choosing careers in core sectors... it augurs well for the country," he said, as mentioned in the report.

Microsoft has made 30 offers at IIT Delhi, followed by Intel's 27 offers. The institute has also witnessed a 25 per cent jump in IT job offers. At IIT Kharagpur, EXL has made 25 offers while Barclays has made 20 offers and Samsung Research has made 19 offers. At IIT Bombay, Microsoft, Optiver, Honda R&D and Sony Japan have made some of the top offers.

Some of the top recruiters in this season of IIT placements include Microsoft, Sony Japan, Optiver, Uber, Qualcomm, Intel, Google, Samsung R&D, and Accenture Japan.

The first phase of IIT placements started on December 1 and will continue till December 15.

