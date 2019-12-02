IIT placements: Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm top recruiters on Day 1

The final placement session started at the Indian Institutes of Technology on Sunday. Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm and Boston Consulting Group were among the top recruiters on the first day that saw the older IITs receive between 60 to 120 job offers.

Microsoft offered the highest annual package of Rs 1.17 crore at IIT Bombay. The IT giant also extended the highest number of offers at multiple campuses including IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Guwahati.

Microsoft gave 20 offers at IIT Madras and 24 at IIT Kharagpur. Goldman Sachs gave 11 offers at IIT Madras and 14 at IIT Kharagpur. Qualcomm gave 9 offers, followed by Boston Consulting Group's 7 at IIT Madras.

According to a report in Business Standard, after Microsoft's offer, Uber, Salesforce and Cohesity offered annual CTC in the range of Rs 1 crore at some of the campuses.

At IIT Bombay, the highest offers apart from Microsoft included those of Amsterdam-based proprietary trading firm Optiver and Uber's Rs 1.02 crore. The highest domestic offers received at IIT Bombay were by Qualcomm, Google and Goldman Sachs amounting to Rs 32.59 lakh, Rs 32 lakh and Rs 31.50 lakh per annum respectively.

IIT Madras received four international offers, one each by Microsoft, Uber, Salesforce and Cohesity. IIT Guwahati received four international offers with two each by Microsoft and Uber. The final placements will continue till December 8 for IIT Madras and December 15 for IIT Guwahati.

IIT Madras received 102 offers from 20 companies, which is a jump from last year's 85 offers by 19 companies. IIT Hyderabad received 60 offers on Day 1, while IIT Guwahati received 80 offers. IIT Bombay received 110 offers. Around 30 companies recruited students from IIT Kharagpur on Day 1.

Also read: IIT-Madras students get 102 job offers on day 1 of placements

Also read: Gate 2020: IIT Delhi releases papers schedule; check out exam details, timings