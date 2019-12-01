IIT-Madras students get 102 job offers on day 1 of placements

The placement season began at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Sunday. Around 20 companies comprising Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm made 102 offers to students in the first phase of placement session 1.1. There were four job offers from overseas to IIT-Madras students.

There was a marked increase from 85 job offers during session 1 of last year at IIT-Madras, according to a press release by the college.

Phase I of the placement season would go on till December 8, it said.

"In this placement season, IIT Madras has exceeded the number of offers achieved in session 1.1 of last year. We expect the positive trend to continue..," IIT Madras, Training and Placement, Advisors Manu Santhanam and Professor C S Shankar Ram said.

Session 1.1 witnessed 20 offers from Microsoft, 11 from Goldman Sachs, nine from Qualcomm and Boston Consulting Group with 7 offers. According to IIT Madras, a total of 1,334 students have registered for placements this year.

The total number of companies registered for Phase I placement season is 227, the release added.

