Jobs at India Post: Over 1700 vacancies available; check out pay scale, eligibility, other details

India Post has released the official recruitment notification for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. As many as 1735 vacancies are available in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Jharkhand postal circle. Candidates, who are interested in applying and are eligible for India Post GDS recruitment 2019, can apply through its official website before July 5.
Here's the eligibility criteria:
Here's all you need to know about the pay scale:
Candidates are offered a minimum Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) for 4 hours/Level 1 in TRCA slab.
Application Fee:
Male candidates of OC/OBC/EWS category have to pay Rs 100 as application fee while female candidates of SC/ST/PWD category do not have to pay any fees, as per government rules.
