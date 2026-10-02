₹2 lakh deposit, ₹600 cab rides: Why a Bengaluru professional says ₹1 lakh salary is the bare minimum to live here

“If your salary is less than 1 lakh, you shouldn't come to Bangalore. Because the definition of fun here is overspending and cafe culture. Every event is ticketed, and every hobby is a subscription,” Goel said.

He also pointed to what he described as the over-commercialisation of the city, saying rent and security deposits have become expensive. According to Goel, paying a ₹2 lakh security deposit for a rental flat has become normal, while a short cab ride can cost ₹600.

“Paying a ₹2 lakh security deposit is normal without anyone questioning it, as is paying ₹600 for a 5 km cab ride where you spend an hour stuck in traffic,” Goel noted.

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“The city is so commercialized that a 12 LPA salary feels like 4 LPA, and stepping out of your home is just one long bill,” he added.

‘Every hobby is a subscription’

Goel said Bengaluru offers limited options for people looking for affordable or free ways to spend their time.

He said most activities revolve around meeting people and eating at cafes, while events are often ticketed and hobbies require subscriptions.

Even visiting popular public spaces can be difficult because of the city’s traffic and distances. “Don't tell me to go to Cubbon Park, because that takes planning a day in advance and 4 hours out of my life,” he said.

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Goel also argued that Bengaluru’s structural problems should be addressed rather than being blamed on migrants.

His comments have sparked a discussion online, with people sharing different experiences of managing expenses in Bengaluru and comparing the city with Delhi-NCR.

One user said, “It's all about managing your expenses. I have stayed in bangalore with 33k salary in 2023 and I heard the same thing before coming here. I can definitely say that a big part of it is how you are managing the money."

Another user compared Bengaluru with Delhi-NCR, saying, “People Comparing and saying Bangalore is not expensive it's same with every metropolitan city... Not a big fan of Delhi NCR but you can even live an average good life in 40 k here like."

A third user agreed with Goel’s concerns about the effort and expense involved in everyday life in Bengaluru.

“Absolutely agree. The level of planning and money needed to do anything in the city makes you want to stay home and its miserable. Coming from a small city with warm people and so many ways to engage with them, the culture of Bangalore is a shock,” the user said.