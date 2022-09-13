IOCL Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil is hiring for non-executive and assistant posts- check details

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) is conducting a recruitment drive for 56 non-executive, engineer assistant, and technical assistant posts. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is October 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site - iocl.com. However, before applying the candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the site.

Candidates applying for the posts will be required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. However, those from SC/ST/PwBD are not required to pay any application fee.



According to IOCL, candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be called for a written test. Based on their performance in the written test, they will further be called for group discussion and interview.

Aspiring candidates should be between 18 years to 26 years of age as on September 12, 2022.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

1. Go to the IOCL official website

2. Go to the careers tab on the homepage

3. Click on the application link

4. A new page will open, register and sign in

5. Apply for IOCL recruitment 2022

6. Fill in all the details and upload the documents

7. Pay the application fee and submit the form

