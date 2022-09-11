GAIL announces new jobs for engineer graduates. Check dates, application process

GAIL India, the country's flagship natural gas company, will hire engineer graduates to fill various posts by using the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 marks. The public sector unit will recruit executive trainees in the disciplines of civil and chemical. Interested and eligible candidates will be required to first apply for GATE-2023 and thereafter appear in the exam in one of the relevant papers.



Based on the GATE‐2023 marks, candidates will be shortlisted for the further selection process for the position of executive trainee. The candidates who have registered with GATE‐2023 are required to download the admit card from the official website of GATE.



After downloading admit card, the candidates will have to separately apply online in GAIL indicating their GATE‐2023 registration number in the “careers” section of the GAIL website - gailonline.com. Application without a valid GATE‐2023 registration number will be rejected. There is no fee for applying for the trainee posts in GAIL.



Education Qualification



Candidates need to have Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology in any of these disciplines - chemical, petrochemical, chemical technology, petrochemical technology, chemical technology, polymer science, chemical technology, and plastic technology with minimum 65 percent marks.



Age



The applicant must be 26 years of age as on 15 March 2023 for the posts of the executive trainee in all disciplines. The maximum upper age of the applicant shall not exceed 56 years.



Important dates



Submission of application on GAIL site: 14th February 2023

Last date for submission of application: 15th March 2023



For detailed information regarding GATE‐2023, candidates can visit gate.iitk.ac.in or the websites of IISc, Bangalore, and IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).