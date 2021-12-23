Lending platform mPokket to hire over 1,500 employees in 2022

Digital lending application -mPokket - on Thursday announced its hiring plans for the financial year 2022. The Kolkata-based company will onboard over 1,500 employees in 2022, across its various verticals, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Between April 2021 and December 2021 (YTD), mPokket hired over 500 new employees across all functions, leading to a total workforce of more than 1400 employees.

"As the company scales further, the new hires will support mPokket's mission of making young India financially independent. Over 80 per cent of the new recruits would be for operations, with the remaining in corporate functions. It would be largely divided into Tech, Product, Data Analytics, HR, Finance, and Marketing," the company said in a statement.

For its flagship Tech Rangers programme, mPokket is looking to hire employees from premium Tier-2 colleges across the country.

"This particular program would admit 20 out of the total of 70 engineering hires. mPokket's tech team comprises of PHP developers, Python developers, Quality engineers, and DevOps engineers amongst others," the statement read further.

Commenting on the announcement, Sukhpreet Singh, Head HR, mPokket, said, "The Company is on the lookout for bright minds with similar values and passions to make decisions that will further the company's mission. Hiring people who can lead and drive the organization forward has always been our top priority. The new hiring would bring in a tighter focus on mPokket's principle of being customer-oriented. The company is working towards fostering a winning ethos of purpose-driven initiatives."

The digital lending app also has offices across prominent cities such as Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The company's recent hires include Vikram Singh as product head, previously an Associate Director at Myntra, Maninder Singh Grewal was appointed to the newly-created position of Chief Data and Analytics Officer, and Sukhpreet Singh, as the new Head of Human Resources (previously Lenskart).

The upcoming hiring will allow talented professionals from various domains to apply to one of India's fastest-growing fintech startups.

"At mPokket, we encourage a positive and people-oriented work culture at all levels. Our new hires can look forward to a collaborative and challenging work environment", added Gaurav Jalan, Founder & CEO, mPokket and member, Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment- FACE.

With users across 19,000 pincodes in the country, mPokket has clocked Rs 1,200 crore in disbursals in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The app has seen over 10 million downloads so far.