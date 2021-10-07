Over 51,000 candidates hired in Skill India’s ‘National Apprenticeship Mela’ 2021

As many as 51,991 apprentices were recruited during Skill India’s ‘National Apprenticeship Mela’ held across the country in over 660 locations. The National Apprenticeship Mela saw participation from over 5,000 organisations operating in sectors like automotive, electronics, IT/ITeS, power, retail, telecom and more. Major establishments like Railways, Tata, ONCG, Maruti Udyog among others also participated in this recruitment drive. Candidates were hired for more than 500 trades like beautician, electrician, housekeeper, mechanic, welder and more.

Applicants who participated in this event were Class 5-12 pass students, Skill Training Certificate holders, ITI students, diploma holders and graduates. This event was organised jointly by Skill India, Directorate General of Training (DGT) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Those candidates who participated in this recruitment drive got on-the-spot apprenticeship offers from employers, direct industry exposure, monthly stipends between Rs 5,000-Rs 9,000 per month and certification from National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal said the Ministry received an overwhelming response from the candidates during the Apprenticeship Mela highlighting our commitment towards providing adequate training in market-relevant skills to Indian youth. He added that with nearly 52,000 apprentices getting hired during this event, the Government will be able to achieve the vision of ‘Skilled India’.

“Apprenticeship training is the most sustainable model of skill development when it comes to providing demand-driven skills and addressing the technical skill gaps faced by employers,” as per the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship statement.

Also read: Services PMI eases to 55.2 in September, firms hire more employees