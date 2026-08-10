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PM Internship Scheme: Jobs are available, but getting youth to take them up remains a challenge

PM Internship Scheme: Jobs are available, but getting youth to take them up remains a challenge

There is also a sectoral mismatch emerging. A large share of opportunities is concentrated in manufacturing and allied sectors, while many young applicants are understood to be more inclined towards services-sector roles.

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Aug 10, 2026 3:25 PM IST
PM Internship Scheme: Jobs are available, but getting youth to take them up remains a challengeNearly 98,632 young people were redirected from the MY Bharat platform to the PMIS portal for registration and applications as of July 16, according to a written reply in Parliament.

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) is expanding its outreach and employer base, but a mismatch between where internships are available, the sectors on offer and the preferences of young applicants could emerge as a key hurdle to scaling up the flagship programme, according to government data and people familiar with its implementation.

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The latest data available with the government shows that the third round of PMIS had offered around 1.22 lakh internship opportunities through 340 companies across 31 sectors as of July 15. However, only 10,195 candidates had physically joined these internships by then.

The government has simultaneously stepped-up mobilisation efforts. Nearly 98,632 young people were redirected from the MY Bharat platform to the PMIS portal for registration and applications as of July 16, according to a written reply in Parliament. The government has also organised outreach camps in Chennai, Pune and Dantewada to connect candidates directly with companies and help them understand available roles and complete applications.

The numbers point to a challenge beyond simply creating more internship opportunities: getting candidates to accept and eventually join them.

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According to govt sources, a significant consideration for candidates is the location of the internship. Opportunities tend to be concentrated in industrial and economic hubs such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. This can make relocation difficult for candidates from states such as Bihar and Jharkhand, particularly when the monthly financial assistance is weighed against the cost of accommodation and travel.

There is also a sectoral mismatch emerging. A large share of opportunities is concentrated in manufacturing and allied sectors, while many young applicants are understood to be more inclined towards services-sector roles.

The government has already recognised some of these challenges. Earlier parliamentary responses cited location, the duration of internships and lack of interest in certain roles among reasons for candidates not accepting opportunities. The scheme has since expanded its employer base and eligibility, including final-year graduate and postgraduate students.

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The government’s push to widen participation comes as PMIS seeks to provide structured, paid industry exposure to millions of young Indians. The monthly assistance currently stands at Rs 9,000, alongside a one-time incidental grant of Rs 6,000.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Aug 10, 2026 3:25 PM IST
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