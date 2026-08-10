Dabur says FSSAI favoured certain manufacturers by banning sale of items with ‘100%’ label

Dabur challenged the order, arguing it was issued without a show-cause notice, improvement notice or an opportunity to be heard, the report added. The company said the order implied that the use of "100 per cent" claims disparaged other manufacturers’ products, but there was no reasoning to show how such claims undermined another product. Dabur added that the expression was widely used across the industry.

MUST READ | Dabur moves Delhi High Court against FSSAI '100%' claims order. What happens next?

The action covers 11 of Dabur's flagship products, including Dabur Honey, Dabur Virgin Coconut Oil and Réal Activ Coconut Water. Dabur said the order put stock worth Rs 150 crore at risk of destruction and was issued in a "mechanical manner" without examining the labels, the report added. The company noted that some products, like DABUR HOMMADE Coconut Milk and DABUR Cold Pressed Sesame Oil, never carried "100%" claims, indicating a lack of proper application of mind.

Advertisement

According to the FSSAI order, Dabur’s "100%" claims were misleading and violated the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018. Dabur maintained that its labels complied with legal and regulatory frameworks and reflected long-standing industry practice. The company said it stood by the purity and quality of its products and had never made misleading claims.

Dabur also said the notice related only to the interpretation of product descriptions and did not question the quality, safety, purity or standards of its products. The company recalled that FSSAI had earlier issued a notice on April 8, 2026, alleging the use of "100% Pure" on one product, to which Dabur responded that the product did not carry that claim.

DON'T MISS | 'Stand by purity of our products': Dabur says it had already started dropping '100%' claims

Advertisement

The company said it had already begun removing the claims from labels, advertisements and websites before the prohibitory order. Dabur received the order on August 3 at 7 pm and is exploring legal options while engaging with the regulator. The public release of the order has hurt Dabur’s reputation and disrupted its retail supply chain, the company said.

Dabur noted that FSSAI publicised the order on social media and advised channel platforms not to sell products with the "100%" claim. Blinkit sent an urgent communication on August 4 disabling all such listings and disclaimed liability. Correspondence cited in court filings showed Hilton Hotels asking Dabur to identify affected products and proposing to exclude them until the issue is resolved.