PM Modi releases 71,000 job-offer letters to freshers under Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over 71,000 appointment letters to freshers recruited at the second Rozgar Mela, through video conferencing today. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in employment generation and providing meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment. Earlier in October, 75,000 appointment letters were handed over to newly inducted appointees under Rozgar Mela.

The physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees will be handed over at 45 locations across the country (except Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh).

The Prime Minister said that more than 71,000 youth are being given appointment letters in more than 45 cities in India which will result in a new era of happiness for so many families. He recalled that on the day of Dhanteras, the central government had distributed 75,000 appointment letters to the youth. “The Rozgar Mela of today is proof that the central government is working in mission mode to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the country”, Modi said.

PM remarked that several Union Territories and states will keep on organising such Rozgar Melas from time to time. He mentioned how thousands were provided appointment letters in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Chandigarh. He further added that Goa and Tripura are also organising similar Rozgar Melas in a few days' time.

Throwing light on the Karmayogi Bharat technology platform launched today, the Prime Minister informed the availability of online courses for government officials. He said that the special course Karamyogi Prarambh designed for government employees will be a great source for their skill development as well as benefit them in the days to come.

Posts of teachers, lecturers, nurses, nursing officers, doctors, pharmacists, radiographers and other technical and paramedical posts are also being filled, an official statement read.



Also read: PM Modi to deliver appointment letters to 71,000 recruits under Rozgar Mela

Also read: Maharashtra govt announces one day paid leave for Gujarat voters